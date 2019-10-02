|
|
Antonio G. Chavez
Las Cruces - ANTONIO G. CHAVEZ, age 89, lifelong resident of Las Cruces passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to Ezequiel and Maria Gomez Chavez on September 3, 1930. Antonio was employed in construction as a masonry and was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include two sons, Antonio Chavez (Patricia L.) and Jose "Joe" Chavez all of Las Cruces; two brothers, Benjamin Chavez (Rosario), and Benito Chavez all of Chaparral; two sisters, Maria Elena Chavez of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, MX and Francisca Carrillo of Odessa, TX. Other survivors include five granddaughters, Clarissa, Alicia, Samantha, Alyssa and Melissa, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Antonio was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Manuela De La Cruz Chavez; four brothers, Pedro, Juan, Alfonso and Francisco Chavez; a sister, Esther Del Hierro.
Visitation for Mr. Chavez will begin at 10:30 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 11:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with Deacon Manny Madrid officiating. At his request cremation will take place and Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be Alicia, Ben Jr, Jose and Antonio Chavez, Rogelio Urbina, and Sammy Madrid.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 2, 2019