Antonio "Tony" Luna
Las Cruces - Antonio "Tony" G. Luna III was surrounded by his family when he entered eternal peace in heaven on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico at the age of 65. Antonio was born January 18, 1954 in El Paso, Texas to Antonio Luna II & Elena Gallegos. On December 9, 1972, Antonio married his sweetheart, Yolanda Lopez, in the Basilica of San Albino Church in Mesilla, New Mexico. They were married for 47 happy years.
Tony coached his son, Tony, in football, basketball, and baseball. After his son grew up, he started coaching his grandchildren in whichever sport they were interested.
Antonio's pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He has fifteen grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. All of whom adore, admire, and love him dearly. Following his love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was dancing. His love for disco music and dancing will forever be remembered by all who sang and danced with him. He was also a fanatic Dallas Cowboy fan which is carried on by the three generations that follow in his footsteps.
Antonio is survived by his wife, Yolanda L. Luna, his four children; Christina L. Pizarro & her husband Sergio Pizarro, Melissa Luna de Estrada & her husband Rafael Estrada, Sandra L. Roberto & her husband Carlos Roberto, and Tony Luna IV & companion Ariane Cook. Also surviving him are his two sisters, Laura Garcia & spouse Edward, Gracie Lueras & spouse Rudy, two brothers, Fernando Luna & Gilbert Lopez, and his mother, Elena Lopez. He is also survived by 5 brothers-in-law, 5 sisters-in-law, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Margarito Lopez; his in-laws, Pedro and Teresa Lopez; brother-in-law, Jose Albino Lopez, and nephew Larry Trujillo.
At his request, he wanted his 8 grandsons to be his pallbearers, Tony Luna V, Sergio Pizarro II, Marcus Reyes, Emilio Pizarro, Antonio Pizarro, Orlando Luna, Carlos Roberto III, and Izaiah Luna. Honorary pallbearers are his granddaughters, Kiahna Reyes, Lexie Roberto, Casie Roberto, Destiny Luna, Adrianna Pizarro, Zoey Luna and Ausaundra Roberto.
A visitation is scheduled for 10:30AM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Basilica of San Albino, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary to begin at 11:30AM, followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 12:00PM. Rite of Committal will be at San Albino Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log on to www.GetzCares.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019