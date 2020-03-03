|
Antonio "Tony" M. Duran
Las Cruces - ANTONIO "TONY" MAESE DURAN JR., 73, of Las Cruces, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. He was born March 19, 1946 in Mesilla to Antonio Sr. and Elisa Maese Duran. "Tony" as he was fondly known to his family and friends worked for Walmart during his later years with the majority of his career of over 20 + years serving in the New Mexico National Guard. He was an avid dancer and blessed the VFW with his grace. Tony was happy to be circled by his beloved family and friends and his young spirit always turned any occasion into a good time.
He was the beloved father of Rebecca Perez of El Paso. TX, Amber Martinez of Norwalk, CA and Jolene Duran of Tucson, AZ. In his bountiful time here with us he is survived by his siblings, Gloria Avelar (Arturo), Elodia Lopez (Ernest) and Raymond Duran (Cylinda). Tony's legacy lives on indefinitely through his eleven grandchildren: Tyler, Micah, Daniel, and Isabel of El Paso, TX Angelica, Alyssa, Amaya, and Jacob of Norwalk, CA Zaed from Tucson, AZ, Celeste and Jeremiah of Las Cruces and one great grandchild, Niko Montes. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Cynthia Montes.
At Tony's request, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10 AM in the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina. Rite of Committal and Inurnment of Cremains will follow in San Albino Cemetery with military honors accorded by a New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League-El Perro Diablo Detachment.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020