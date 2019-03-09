|
Antonio Mendivil
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and dear friend, ANTONIO "TONY" MENDIVIL, age 57, of Las Cruces on Monday, March 4, 2019 at University Medical Center in El Paso, TX surrounded by his loved ones. He was born January 14, 1962 in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico to Francisca Beltran and Isabel Mendivil. "Tony", as he was fondly known to family and friends, was a carpenter by trade and a member of the Primera Iglesia Bautista.
He will be remembered for the love of his family, his giving heart and kindness. Tony will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of thirty-six years, Olga Martinez Mendivil of the family home; son, Tony Mendivil; three daughters, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Christina Mendivil (Joshua Alderete) and Jennifer Mendivil all of Las Cruces; three brothers, Natividad Mendivil (Martha), Martin Mendivil (Mireya) and Javier Mendivil (Reyna) all of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico; five sisters, Guadalupe Flores (Hector), Ana Moreno (Francisco), Virginia Mendivil and Francisca Mendivil all also of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico and Mari Mendivil of Las Cruces. Other survivors include three grandchildren Miguel, Jocelyn and Sofia Gonzalez as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Manuel Perez and other family members.
Visitation for Mr. Mendivil will begin at 6 PM, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Evening Service is scheduled for 7 PM. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Primera Iglesia Bautista, 905 Chaparro Street with Pastor Ezequiel SanMartin officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Tony Mendivil, Miguel Gonzalez, Joshua Alderete, Natividad, Javier and Martin Mendivil. Honorary casket bearers will be Paul and Steven Borunda.
Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 9, 2019