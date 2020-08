Antonio OntiverosLas Cruces - It is with heavy hearts that we announce on July 28, 2020. Tony Ontiveros, better known as "Spikes" born on May 20, 1954, was called by the Angels of God came to carry his soul to be with Lord.Services for "Spikes" will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at La Paz Graham's Funeral. Viewing for immediate family will be at 9 am, friends, and family at 10 am, followed by service at 11 am. Officiated by Pastor Ruben Valenzuela.Those left to mourn are his wife Mary Ann Saenz. Daughters Martie Estrada, Nancy Saenz (Jeremy), Diana Hopkins (William), Claudia Fernandez. His mother Lily Ontiveros, Brothers Bobby Ontiveros (Rosa), Simon Ontiveros (Blanca), Rudy Ontiveros, Louie Ontiveros. Sisters Lilia Ontiveros (Rudy), Matilde Hinojosa (Jose), Celia Ontiveros, Esther Gonzalez (Jerry), Lorraine Lopez (Frankie), Celia, Rosie, Nena Montoya (Pauli), Niki. His Grandchildren Lorenzo Ontiveros (Adriana, Beatrice Ontiveros, Naomi Ontiveros, Dominic Estrada, Micheal Estrada, Anthony Coca, Leilani Enriquez, Adrian Enriquez, D'Jali Enriquez, Daunte Hopkins, Sean Hopkins, Tristan Hopkins, Emily Isabella Campos, Madison Rae Fernandez.D'Angelo, E'liyah, Carlitos, Xavier, Dominick, Kayana, Elijah, and Zayden.He was preceded in death by His son Tony (Fatso) Ontiveros, Granddaughter Mayrena Enriquez, Father Roberto Ontiveros, and Brother Ernie Ontiveros.Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com