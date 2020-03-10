Services
Antonio Valenzuela
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
1240 S. Espina Street
Memorial Mass
Following Services
Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
Antonio R. "Tony" Valenzuela Obituary
Antonio "Tony" R. Valenzuela

Las Cruces - ANTONIO "TONY" RODOLFO VALENZUELA, age 40, lifelong resident of Las Cruces entered eternal life Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born June 2, 1979 to Rodolfo and Rosalie Chavez Valenzuela. "Tony" as he was fondly known to family and friends was a self-employed auto mechanic and a member of the Catholic Church.

Survivors include his loving mother, Rosalie Valenzuela of the family home; two sons, Joshua and Matthew Valenzuela; two daughters, Isis and Lexis Valenzuela; two brothers, Javier Valenzuela all of Las Cruces and Rudy Mangum of Albuquerque; two sisters, Valerie Chavez and Jessica Arellano both also of Las Cruces; maternal grandparents, George and Gloria Chavez, Samuel and Aurora Montoya as well as numerous nieces, nephews aunts, uncles and cousins. Tony was preceded in death by his father, Rodolfo "Rudy" Valenzuela and paternal grandparents, Carmen and Lupe Valenzuela.

Cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Thursday, March, 12, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street where the Memorial Mass will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Joshua Duplissey, Celebrant. Inurnment of Cremains will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue.

Honorary bearers will be Sam Montoya, Simon Sanchez, Marlon Wright, Freddy Valenzuela, Chris Apodaca, Gene Valenzuela, Zachary Avila and David Montoya.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
