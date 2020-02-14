|
SFC Antonio Rey Rodriguez
Las Cruces - SFC Antonio Rey Rodriguez, "Rod," 28, passed away on February 8, 2020, while courageously serving his country in Afghanistan. SFC Rodriguez was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico on July 26, 1991 to Guadalupe Rodriguez-Jaramillo and David Hernandez.
Rod married his wife Ronaleen Hill Omega-Rodriguez, in Phoenix, Arizona on April 14, 2017.
SFC Rodriguez began his career at Fort Benning, GA where he attended One Station Unit Training as an Infantryman followed by Airborne School. SFC Rodriguez was assigned to Delta Company 3rd Ranger Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment after completion of the Regimental Assessment and Selection Program. Rod deployed multiple times as a team member assigned to Delta Company and in the Battalion Reconnaissance Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company. In 2017, Rod transitioned to the Regimental Military Intelligence Battalion (RMIB) where he attended advanced individual training (AIT) to become a Cryptologic Linguist. After leaving the RMIB Rod was assigned to 3rd Battalion 7th Special Forces Group Military Intelligence Detachment.
During his service to our country, SFC Rodriguez earned, the Bronze Star Medal-2, Joint Service Commendation Medal-1, and Expert and Combat Infantryman Badge. SFC Rodriguez posthumously earned the Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge, Bronze Star Medal (1 OLC), and Meritorious Service Medal.
Rod enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his two Italian Mastiff's and French Bulldog. He also adored visits with his Mother, Guadalupe, and brother, Christopher. Rod spent most of his free time in the kitchen, he loved to cook gourmet meals for his friends and loved ones. When not cooking Rod and his wife, Ronaleen, would spend their time in the gym working out with each other and their friends. Rod enjoyed powerlifting and endurance workouts. Rod was an avid United States Pistol Shooting Association (USPSA) competitor and attended matches with his wife and friends. Rod's character was unmatched. There isn't anything he wouldn't do for his family, friends, and strangers. He maintained a humble life and excelled at everything that he did.
SFC Rodriguez is survived by his wife Ronaleen, parents, Guadalupe Rodriguez-Jaramillo and Husband Javier D. Jaramillo, brothers, Christopher James Rodriguez-Jaramillo and David "JR" Hernandez, Jr. sister, Valerie Hernandez, father David Hernandez and wife Isela Hernandez.
A Rosary will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary at 7 PM. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12 PM at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery on March 3, 2020.
Honorary Escort for Antonio Rey Rodriguez: MSG Charles Cogle
Honorary Escort for Mother of Antonio Rey Rodriguez: Mr. Cody Hunn (Former 3/75th RR Teammate)
Honorary Pallbearers: SFC Aaron Deporter, SFC Dustin Ward, SFC Chris Workman, SSG Ryan Streacker, SSG Brett Turpin, and SGT Elijah Eleazer Nieves.
