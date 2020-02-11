Resources
Antonio Santana Martinez Obituary
Tony Martinez formerly of Las Cruces, died in Santa Maria California on January 29, 2020.

Tony is survived by his wife Mary and 2 sons, Tony and Freddie from Santa Maria California. He received full military honors.

He was preceded in death by his parents Juan and Dorthy Martinez and brothers Manny, Johnny, Sammy, from las cruces NM, and sister Gloria Beltran from hatch NM. He is survived by brothers Alfred and David Martinez from las cruces and max from Honolulu Hawaii. As well as many cousins including Irene Hernandez also many nieces and nephews and friends. May god welcome him with open arms into heaven.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
