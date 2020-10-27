Antonio Silva Rodriguez
Vado - ANTONIO SILVA RODRIGUEZ, age 80, of Vado, entered eternal rest on Friday, October 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tony, as he was fondly known to family and friends, was born June 14, 1940, in San Miguel, to Hilario and Maria S. Rodriguez. He began working on the family farm at a young age. He graduated from Gadsden High School in 1961. He married his soulmate Esther on January 25, 1969. He worked as a laborer for the Mesquite Cotton Gin, Stahmann Farms, East Carbon Coal Mines, Silva Sanitation, and retired after 20 years as a Heavy Equipment Operator with the Doña Ana County Road Department. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Church in Mesquite. He was a master tractor operator, inventive, hardworking, and a great provider for his family. He enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, and camping. He was well known for playing his harmonica and enjoyed playing at family gatherings and at music festivals across the southwest with his family. His greatest moments were time spent with his loved ones as he would often say, "Te quiero con todo mi Valentine (heart)."
Antonio is survived by his daughters: Letty R. Montaño (Daniel) of Phoenix, Patricia Rodriguez (Scott) of Vado, Nancy Rodriguez of Las Cruces, and Norma Rodriguez (Anthony M.) of Vado; and one son, Anthony Rodriguez (Christine) of Mesilla Park. Other survivors include his grandchildren: Jacob, Regina, and Reyna Montaño; Benjamin Jr., Amador, and Toribia Dominguez; Malek, Zeleya, Ziann, Zoey, Zane, Zaylnn, Rickki, Nazareth, and Jordan Rodriguez; and Nala Sherrell; 14 great grandchildren; his sisters Maria Molina, Belia Alvarez, Estela Wilhelm, Socorro Villalobos (Nicholas), Maggie Reyes, Conchita Saenz (Danny); his brothers Frank, Freddy, Ruben Rodriguez (Minnie), numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his Shih Tzu Mia. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 years Esther M. Rodriguez; his great-grand daughter Jayly Montaño; his parents Hilario and Maria S. Rodriguez; his sister Carmen Rodriguez; and two brothers Alejandro and Efren Rodriguez.
Visitation for Mr. Rodriguez will be held at 6 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020, at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador, where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Family and friends will join together at 10 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, in celebration of the Funeral Liturgy at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina, with Rev. Ruben Romero officiating. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Jacob Montaño; Benjamin Jr. and Amador Dominguez; Malek, Nazareth, Jordan, and Zane Rodriguez; and Dayvian Gonzales. A special thank you to his personal caregiver Norma Rodriguez, Mesilla Valley Hospice, and Geneva Salinas, CFNP.
COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. Arrangements have been entrusted to La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 575-526-6891, www.lapaz-grahams.com