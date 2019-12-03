Services
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
San Isidro Catholic Church
Garfield, NM
Las Cruces - Antonio Thomas (Tony) Gonzalez, passed away in Las Cruces, NM on 11/28/2019.

Tony was retired from Mountain Bell Communications and the United States Army as a Sgt. Major. Tony was an avid motorcycle rider and was a retired member of the Embudos MC. Tony liked to travel, and he lived in Germany and Romania for a number of years. Tony was an excellent cook and loved working on the family ranch. Tony was also an avid reader and strongly believed in education. He was devoted to his family and loyal to all his friends.

Tony is survived by his two sons, Tony Gonzalez (Loretta), Steven Gonzalez (Roseanne), Grandchildren Joseph (Anna), Alma, Mikala, Antonio IV, Mary Esther, Stevie Ray and Great granddaughter Ameris. Fiance, Patricia Wood. Siblings: Rosemary Gonzalez, Sarah Sue Lucero (Gilbert), Sammy Gonzalez (Sue), Errol Gonzalez (Lala). He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Esther, son Joseph Samuel, parents Antonio and Arcelia Gonzalez. Grandparents Thomas and Rosa Maria Gonzalez. Samuel and Juanita Fajardo.

Funeral Services will be held at San Isidro Catholic Church in Garfield, NM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Garfield Cemetery with Military Honors.

Being that Tony was an avid motorcycle rider, if you ride a motorcycle you are welcome to ride in the funeral procession from Getz Funeral home to the church in Garfield. Pallbearers will be his six grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be Natalie Gonzalez, David Trujillo, Rigo Hinojosa, Alex Hinojosa, Marcelo Garcia, Richard Castro representing Michael Castro (deceased), Victor Apodaca Sr. and Jr., Manuel Gonzales, Jesus Ortega, Embudos MC, Bandidos MC, The Squad MC and Stryx MC.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook, please log onto www.GetzCares.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
