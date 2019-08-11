|
|
Armando Lujan
Mesquite, NM. - On August 6, 2019 our beloved Armando Lujan from Mesquite, New Mexico passed away and was called into the service of the Lord unexpectedly. He was a member of the congregation of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Mesquite. We miss him, we will miss him forever. He was a person of great strength and humility. He always had a funny joke or some quip to put a smile on your face even in the toughest of times. He was quick to help anyone that needed him. He always wanted the best for everyone. He leaves behind a great void in our lives. We love him and he will have a prominent place in our hearts and memory forever. We invite you to join us on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home at 555 W. Amador Ave. Las Cruces, N.M. to pray for his eternal rest and acceptance into the loving arms of the Lord.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 11, 2019