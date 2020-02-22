|
Armando R. Garcia
Vado - ARMANDO REYES GARCIA, age 75, of Vado left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home. He was born August 27, 1944 in Cinco de Julio, Durango, Mexico to Felix Reyes and Guadalupe Garcia. Mr. Garcia was a construction worker and a communicant of San Pedro Mission.
Those left to mourn her passing include his son, Armando Garcia (Rosario) of Vado; four grandchildren, Ariana Gegenheimer, David Armando, Alan and Miguel Angel Garcia. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Amparo Garcia on November 16, 2019.
Visitation for Mr. Garcia will begin at 6 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in San Pedro Del Cerro Mission, 137 Lomas Avenue in Del Cerro where Recitation of the Holy Rosary is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 11 AM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the same church with Reverend Carlos Espinoza, officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be David and Alan Garcia, Sabell Gegenheimer, Jesus Avitia, Armando Sr. and Armando Mota Jr.
