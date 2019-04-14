|
Arthur Bardwell, Jr.
Las Cruces - Arthur Glenn Bardwell, Jr., of Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born in Canutillo, Texas, on July 7, 1921, to Arthur Glenn Bardwell, Sr. and Esther Crow Bardwell and attended schools in Anthony and Garfield, New Mexico, and graduated from high school in Cisco, Texas. Advancing rapidly through school, he graduated from high school at the age of 15 and New Mexico A & M (later known as NMSU) at 19 years old. He received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1941. Having been an active participant in Army ROTC throughout college, Arthur was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Army Air Corp (later known as the USAF) during World War II. His color-blindness precluded him from flying, so he served in various other capacities, separating Honorably with the rank of Captain.
Working with the Boy Scouts of America was a passion throughout his adult life. His career not only included participation with Boy Scouts but with Eagle Scouts, as well. In 1968 he received the Silver Beaver Award from the Hoover District, in Iowa. The recipients of this designation are Scout leaders who have made a proven impact on the lives of youth through service and is the highest award given by the Boy Scouts of America.
In 1942, he met and married Helen Elizabeth Field in Yuma, Arizona. They had been married for 53 years at the time of Helen's death. Together they had a son, Arthur Bardwell, IV (wife Brenda), and Marcia Bardwell (husband J.T. Lindsey). He is also survived by five grandchildren; Marci Fipps, Jamie Wolford (wife Lisa), Angela Duren (husband Scott), Valina Hamilton (husband Chris) and Arthur Bardwell-Lindsey (wife Krystal) as well as many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Arthur joined the firm of Stanley Consultants in 1946, moved to Muscatine, Iowa where he worked for 40 years as an engineering consultant, retiring as a Senior Vice-President. During his tenure, he helped design and build industrial complexes for clients such as Time, Inc., Republic Steel, and Kimberly-Clark. He was instrumental power generation, most notably in the creation of the natural gas distribution system in Jasper, Indiana. Leaving the cold climate, he returned to Las Cruces and started his own company, ATESCO, where he worked as an independent engineering consultant until his final days.
Services will be held at La Paz Grahams Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 17 with visitation at 9:00 a.m. and services at 10:00 a.m. A military burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
His easy wit, gracious charm, and beautiful blue eyes will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 14, 2019