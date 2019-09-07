|
Arturo Coca
Las Cruces - Arturo Enrique Coca Sr.
Left us on Monday September 2, 2019. Around 6:19 p.m. at Mesilla Valley Hospic. He was 74 years old, born on December 3, 1944 one of 5 brothers and 2 sisters. He was raised in Las Vages, N.M. until just around 18 years old and moved to Las Cruces, N.M. Where he meet the love of his life Viola (Portillo) Coca. They started their journey and had 3 children. Arturo Henry Coca Jr., (wife Sally Coca,) Cynthia Ann Coca, and Sonja Marie Coca. He was such a hard worker and retired from Sara Lee Co. after 27 years. He also set aside a little time on Mondays and Tuesdays to watch his favorite wrestler Goldberg. He also enjoyed being outside and always looking forward to summer time, because he knew he had to work on his garden. There wasn't a day that we didn't catch him outside. He had a total of 9 grandchildren Latisha C., Coca, Angelo E., Coca, Arturo H., Coca 3, Ivan D., Coca, Monique S. and LeAnn R., Aragon, Stephanie and Steven Garcia and Anthony R., Coca. He also had 7 Great-grandchildren. His parents called him home, Romolo and Eufemia (De La O) Coca. Also his daughter and son Dolores and Sean Coca and his sister Natividad Coca Gacia.
The Pallbearers are going to be Latisha, Angelo, Arturo, Ivan Coca and Monique and LeAnn Aragon.
Services will be on Monday September 9, 2019 @ 4:30 p.m. at University Presbyterian Church. 2010 Wisconsin Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
