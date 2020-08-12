1/1
Arturo G. "Indio" Lopez
Arturo "Indio" G. Lopez

Las Cruces - Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Artesia, N.M. for Arturo "Indio" G.Lopez of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Mr. Lopez, 67, died August 9, 2020 at Artesia, NM.

Fr. Vijay will officiate at the services. Burial will follow the services at Woodbine Cemetery. A rosary is also scheduled for 9:30 AM on Friday.

Arturo was born October 19, 1952 in Artesia NM to Florencio Lopez Sr. and Sefernia Garcia Lopez.

Indio was a resident of Las Cruces, NM and he was a kind, gentle, caring and friendly person that never met a stranger. He enjoyed the love of music and enjoyed playing his guitar for any and all occassions especially for his family. He enjoyed going on his daily walks with his four legged companion Lucy.

In numerous parts of New Mexico and Texas he will be dearly missed. He was a devoted Catholic. He was an Air Borne Ranger in the U.S. Army. After retirement he continued as a handy man. He protected our country as a warrior, came back a veteran, and now he left as a hero. His next task is to protect his friends and family in heaven, guarding the gates of the Lord.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ricardo "Big Rick" Lopez, a sister Beatrice Lopez, and a nephew Jonathan Lopez.

Survivors include his sons Arturo C. Lopez Jr., and Adam Matthew Arrey; brothers Hanz Goller, Florencio Lopez, Robert Lopez and Albert Lopez; sisters Viola Lopez McHaney, and Senaida Lopez Hudson; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.




Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Terpening & Son Mortuary
611 W. Grand Ave.
Artesia, NM 88210
575-746-2231
