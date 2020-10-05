Arturo "Art" S. Jimenez
Las Cruces - He led a private life and didn't want anyone to know if this were to happen, but here we go anyway…
Arturo "Art" S. Jimenez, 70, of San Pablo, died October 2, 2020, at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, TX, with his loving wife of 43 years, Angelita, and their two sons, Marco Antonio and Santino, by his side.
He was born November 6, 1949 in Anthony, TX to Reyes and Pedro Jimenez, and was raised in La Mesa, NM.
Art was a blunt, simple, stubborn, and an incredibly intelligent man who lived fully until the very end. For instance, he once fell, slicing the top of his eyelid open, only for his wife to discover him sewing the wound closed himself.
He was a Vietnam Veteran and leveraged the GI Bill to attend New Mexico State University where he earned a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. He worked in both radio and television at KRWG and became a camera operator for KTSM/Channel 9 in El Paso, TX. Later, he went back to NMSU and received a bachelor's degree in Education.
Mr. J, spent most of his 25 years in education, dedicated to Berino Elementary School as a sixth-grade teacher; where he established the student newspaper, "The Bulldog Bulletin." Each publication sold for 25 cents and the proceeds provided his reporters opportunities with field trips.
Art also enjoyed coaching football and basketball and celebrated many championships in both.
An avid news junkie, Art spent hours toggling between various media outlets. He enjoyed NCIS, Blue Bloods and action movies. His most recent pet peeve, however, was watching contestants bid $1 higher than the previous player's bid on The Price's Right. He would yell loudly at the TV, "Cheater!" as his wife attempted to calm him down.
On most days, you could find him outside, listening to "oldies" on one of his many radios while cleaning the yard or tinkering on something needing fixing. Through his middleman, Tinoboy, he was currently in negotiations with Amazon to purchase a new boombox.
He is survived by his loving wife, Angelita "Angie", two sons, Marco Antonio "Markie/Mark" and Santino Jimenez, a sister, Esperanza Jimenez, his "Bro" Benny Rivera, his "Chiquita"" Michelle Rivera (Jolene), who he loved like a daughter, his "Ninjas", Mariah and Dalilah, his grand-nephew, "Bubba", Isaiah Ortega, who he loved and adored, his mother-in-law Catalina Ortega and sister-in-law Berta Rivera, not to mention many nieces, nephews, players and students. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Roberto and Manuel Segovia, Pete, Alfredo and Manuel Jimenez, and sisters Susana Ruiz, Rita Ortiz and Cruz Jimenez, and parents Reyes and Pedro Jimenez.
Despite his rough exterior, he would be the first to listen and help you if he could. He always encouraged his boys to, "go for it" and never missed any of their performances or events.
Saying he will greatly be missed is a huge understatement.
Please join us in celebrating his life.
Viewing will take place Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. with a memorial service immediately following from 10-11 a.m. at Getz Funeral Home located at 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Masks will be needed for entry.
Honorary pallbearers are Benny and Brandon Rivera, Victor Hernandez, Jerry Reyes, Armando Reyes, Mariah, Dalilah and Isaiah Ortega, Michelle Rivera, Marco Antonio and Santino Jimenez.
Despite his requests to be buried in the backyard, cremation services will be held at a later date.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff at William Beaumont ICU for their tireless efforts and tremendous support.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
to sign the local online guest book.