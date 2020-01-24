|
Arturo "Tudy" Telles
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle, dear friend, and lifelong resident of Las Cruces, ARTURO "TUDY" TELLES, age 61 on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Village at Northrise. He was born March 7, 1958 to Arturo Sr. and Alicia Jacquez Telles. "Tudy", as he was fondly known to family and friends, worked at Skaggs Grocery Store for 10 years, then at White Sands Missile Range as a computer operator for another 10 years. In 2004, Tudy retired from Sierra Middle School as a Security Guard. He enjoyed being a DJ at Palacios Bar for many years, and was known as "Tootie Tunes". Tudy loved playing and coaching slow pitch softball with his father. He was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus and a communicant of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of forty-one years, Stella Jaramillo Telles of the family home; a daughter, Sabrina Telles (Ruben Pacheco) of Tucson, AZ; son, Derek Telles (Liz); his mother, Alicia " Licha" Telles and a sister, Teresa Telles-Regalado (Alfredo) all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include a beautiful 3-year-old granddaughter, Audrey Pacheco, and a grandson on the way, Andrew Pacheco, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Arturo Telles Sr. on March 27, 2015.
Visitation for Tudy will begin at 6 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue, where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Tudy's family and friends.
The Telles Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces - 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
