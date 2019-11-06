|
|
Arturo V. Garcia
Las Cruces - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, ARTURO "ART" V. GARCIA, age 72 of Las Cruces on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born to Alfredo Garcia and Martina Vasquez on February 1, 1947 in San Miguel, Arturo lived all his life in Las Cruces. He was a 1965 graduate of Las Cruces High School where he was a Bulldawg pitcher. "Art" as he was fondly known to his family friends served his country honorably in the United States Army and retired after 20 years of service. An employee of El Paso Electric Company for over 50 years, Art was adored by everyone. He was a big part of the International Mariachi Conference Committee. Arturo was fiercely proud and devoted to his children and grandchildren, especially of the ones in the military. He had a heart of gold, always lending a hand to whoever asked. Art enjoyed spending his weekend with his children, grandchildren, woodworking and loved the car shows. He loved travelling and had a dream of owning a temporary home in Spain. When asked if he was ready to see some place new, he simply replied "let's go." He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, and son with a beautiful spirit and we will miss him tremendously.
Those left to mourn his passing include two sons, Jacob Garcia (Cruzita) of Velarde, NM, Arturo Garcia Jr. (Taryn) of San Diego, CA; two daughters, Valerie Alvarado (Anthony) of Santa Teresa, NM and Sylvia Parra of Las Cruces; two sisters, Elsie Garcia and Bertha Chavez (Tommy) all also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren as well as seven nieces and nephews; eleven great nieces and nephews and one great great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Herman Garcia and a niece, Kimberly Torres.
Visitation will begin at 5 PM Monday, November 11, 2019 in St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 6 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Memorial Mass Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2 PM in Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 N. Miranda with Reverend Richard Catanach officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho with military honors accorded by a New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League - El Perro Diablo Detachment.
Serving as casket bearers will be Arturo Garcia Jr., Tommy Chavez, Anthony Alvarado, Orlando Reyes, Henry Diaz and Enrique "Kiki" Chayre. Honorary bearers will be Ryan Alvarez, Vincent Alvarez, Diego Garcia and Isaac Garcia.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made in Arturo's memory to the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference, c/o Robert Palacios, PO Box 938, Las Cruces, NM 88004 or the , 4899 Belfort Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019