Arturo V. Hernandez
Arturo V. Hernandez, age 79, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children, Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born in El Paso, TX. He joined the Marines after high school and later moved to Las Cruces, NM with his wife and owned Business Systems, a sales and service office equipment shop. He was well known in the Las Cruces community. His final years were in Rio Rancho, NM with his family. Art enjoyed reading, music, traveling, and helping his community. He obtained a contractor license, realtor license and a pilot's license.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Angelita, his daughter, Ida Marie; 2 sons, Gilbert (Linda) and Mark (Chanda); grandchildren, Jeneveve, Elizabeth, Mark, Jr., Lorenzo and Victoria Salazar (Brandon); great grandsons, Kaden, Brayden, and Brody Anderson; and many more family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mauro and Francisca Hernandez; and his brothers, Mauro, Jr. and Alberto Hernandez.
The family wishes to thank Lynn Nelson and the staff at Life Spire Assisted Living for their wonderful care of Arturo.
Arturo will always be in our hearts.
