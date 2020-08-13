1/1
Arturo V. Hernandez
Arturo V. Hernandez

Arturo V. Hernandez, age 79, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children, Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born in El Paso, TX. He joined the Marines after high school and later moved to Las Cruces, NM with his wife and owned Business Systems, a sales and service office equipment shop. He was well known in the Las Cruces community. His final years were in Rio Rancho, NM with his family. Art enjoyed reading, music, traveling, and helping his community. He obtained a contractor license, realtor license and a pilot's license.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Angelita, his daughter, Ida Marie; 2 sons, Gilbert (Linda) and Mark (Chanda); grandchildren, Jeneveve, Elizabeth, Mark, Jr., Lorenzo and Victoria Salazar (Brandon); great grandsons, Kaden, Brayden, and Brody Anderson; and many more family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mauro and Francisca Hernandez; and his brothers, Mauro, Jr. and Alberto Hernandez.

The family wishes to thank Lynn Nelson and the staff at Life Spire Assisted Living for their wonderful care of Arturo.

Arturo will always be in our hearts.

To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com

Daniels Family Funeral Services

4310 Sara Road SE

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

505-892-9920




Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 892-9920
