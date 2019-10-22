|
Asencion Rios Gonzalez
Anthony - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, ASENCION RIOS GONZALEZ, age 73, of Anthony entered eternal life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. Born March 18, 1946 to Asencion Ríos and Clara González in Agua Prieta, Sonora, MX. Asencion was full of life, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He would purchase lots of sand so that the children could play in and he would join them in as if he was a kid himself. Asencion loved the outdoors, he loved gardening, playing with his dogs. He loved all animals in general and even had a pigeon that wouldn't leave his side and even slept inside. Asencion was a Rock Wall contractor during the day and at night a night watchman at "The Rancho" as he called it.
Those left to mourn his passing include his wife, Rosalva Vaquera of the family home; two sons, Francisco Hernandez (Sabina) of Horizon City TX, Julio Cesar Rios (Cindy) of Murrieta, CA; three daughters, Leticia Galdamez (Miguel), Janitzia Montepeque (Jose) all of Denison, IA, and Jacqueline Garcia (Ciro) of Victorville, CA; two sisters, Palmira Acosta and Elizabeth Rios both of Los Angeles, CA. Other survivors include fourteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will begin at 6 PM Friday, October 25, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Evening Service is scheduled for 7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 AM in the same chapel with Pastor Hector Vega officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in the Anthony Cemetery, 750 Acosta Road where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Janitzia, Jose and Junior Montepeque, Jacqueline and Ciro Garcia, Angel Lopez, Francisco and Axzel Hernandez.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019