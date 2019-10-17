|
Ashley Marie Valdez
Las Cruces - Our beloved Ashley Marie Valdez, 29 entered eternal life on October 3, 2019. She was born on July 30, 1990 in Las Cruces, NM to Johnny Valdez and Carmela Avalos-Valdez. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Lasaro and Isabel Valdez and Rogelio and Carmen Avalos.
Those left to mourn her include her parents Johnny Valdez, Carmela Avalos-Valdez; brother Juan Valdez; best friend/sister Laura Lopez; and her beloved dogs Titan and Bailee, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was raised in Las Uvas Valley, NM then moved to Las Cruces, NM. Where she graduated from Las Cruces High School. Ashley then moved to Albuquerque, NM where she resided with her best friend/sister Laura Lopez.
Ashley was always a kind-hearted person and loved to help anyone that she could. Her smile and laugh were contagious to anyone around her. She loved her dogs to the fullest and enjoyed digging her head into a book. Ashley was a hardcore Johnny Depp fan and loved every movie he was in. Her love of cows is a memory that her family and friends will hold dear to them forever. She was working towards her degree in Medical Coding through CNM.
A rosary and funeral service will be held in Las Cruces, NM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10AM at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 W. Amador. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2019