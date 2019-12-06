|
Audrey E. Keding
Las Cruces - AUDREY EVELYN KEDING, age 66, longtime resident of Las Cruces entered into heaven November 29, 2019 at her home. Audrey was born February 23, 1953 in Las Cruces to Ordra and Jewel Graves. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, best friend and homemaker to her loving family.
Those left to mourn her passing include her husband of 49 years, Richard Allen Keding Sr.; daughters, Audrey Ann Keding and Samantha Louise Keding; son, Richard Allen Keding Jr.; mother, Jewel Graves; brother, Leslie Graves and wife Sherry, her numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousin.
Audrey was proceeded in death by her son, Larry Jeremy Keding; father, Ordra Oliver Graves; brothers, Michael Earl Graves, George Leroy Graves, Larry Oliver Graves; and sister, Joyce Marie Graves. She will be deeply missed, we love you Mom!
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Morning Star United Methodist Church, 2941 Morning Star Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88011 (575)-521-3770.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Morning Star United Methodist Church.
