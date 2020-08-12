Audrey N. Lopez
Phoenix - Our beloved, mother, daughter, sister, wife, granddaughter, and special friend, AUDREY LOPEZ, age 32, of Phoenix, Arizona and formerly of Las Cruces, entered eternal life Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born December 31, 1987 in Las Cruces. Audrey was a caregiver by trade. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Those left to mourn her passing include her father, Roman Lopez (Melissa) of Phoenix, AZ; her mother, Gloria Moreno; her husband, Anthony Holguin; three sons, Anthony Ray Holguin Jr., Alijah Rey Holguin and Andrew Rae Holguin all of Las Cruces; four daughters, Alyssa Lopez (Zeke) and Ariana Torres of Phoenix, AZ, Alina Chavez and Amarie Lopez both of Las Cruces; one sister, Brandi Soto also of Phoenix AZ, two brothers, Zachary Lopez (Letty) and Roman Lopez (Angela) all also of Las Cruces; her maternal grandmother, Celia Hernandez and paternal grandfather, Carlos "Charlie" Lopez. Other survivors include extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Audrey was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Israel "Izzy" Hernandez, maternal aunt, Cynthia Ann Moreno, uncle, Israel Moreno and two cousins, Gabriel Saenz and Joemax Sanchez.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions capacity of attendees will be limited. Live stream will begin at 9:55 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at www.bacastream.com
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will begin at 10 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road with Pastor Russell Ruiz officiating. Concluding service and inurnment of cremains will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road, Las Cruces.
Honorary bearers will be Anthony, Anthony Ray, Alijah Rey and Andrew Rae Holguin, Greg Zavala and Israel Hernandez.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces.