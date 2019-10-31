|
|
Baldomero "Papa Mero" Garcia
Brazito - BALDOMERO "PAPA MERO" GARCIA, 95, of Brazito entered eternal life on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born February 27, 1924 in Valle de Olivos, Chihuahua, Mexico to Jesus Jose and Asuncion G. Garcia. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Concepcion Garcia on January 8, 2012.
He worked at New Mexico State University as a carpentry supervisor for 26 years. He also raised cattle and cultivated alfalfa on his properties for many decades.
Papa Mero embodied strength, tenacity, perseverance and drive for our family. He promoted the value of education, a strong work ethic and righteousness. The product of his example can be seen by the many varied careers chosen by his children and grandchildren in medicine, engineering and business.
Those left to mourn his passing include three sons, Dr. Baldomero Garcia and wife Delores of Las Cruces, Victor Garcia and wife Eva of Amarillo, Texas, Jesus Garcia and partner, Doug Martinez of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; four daughters, Hilda Moya and husband James of Brazito, Olivia Hernandez and husband Pete, Rosa Rodriguez and husband Danny all of Las Cruces, and Angelica Bernstein of Albuquerque. Other survivors include eighteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Garcia will begin at 10:00 AM Monday, November 4, 2019 at Las Cruces First Assembly of God, 5605 Bataan Memorial West. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM, with Pastor Fred Espinosa officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where Papa Mero will be laid to rest alongside his beloved Mama Concha in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Sebastian Bernstein, James, Eric and Andrew Moya, Ernest Herrera, Daniel Rodriguez and Baldomero Garcia III. Honorary bearers will be Daniel Maeceo R. and Rowan A. Rodriguez, Victor and Marcos Garcia, and Rosina Nuanes.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019