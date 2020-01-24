|
Barbara Ann Gonzales Telles
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved sister, Barbara Ann Gonzales Telles, age 68.
She was born July 7, 1951 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Elfego L. and Dolores G. Telles. Barbara attended school in Las Cruces and graduated from Mayfield High School in 1969.
After high school she began working at Memorial General Hospital as a dietician aide. She continued working at Memorial General Hospital in medical records and at Mountain View Medical Center in the same field. She was also employed by the State of New Mexico Income Support Division, Dona Ana County, La Clinica de Familia and NMSU.
In the summer of 1969 Barbara met the love of her life and soul mate Federico "Fred" Barrientos and they enjoyed their life together for 51 years.
Barbara loved to bake, and everyone enjoyed her cookies at Christmas time. She loved to garden and her favorite thing to do was plant a variety of flowers. She loved fireworks on the 4th of July and wanted them to continue up to her birthdate, July 7. Her favorite color was red. She loved hearts and figurines like elephants, angels and lighthouses. Her hobbies were crocheting blankets for those she loved. Her favorite pastime activities were an occasional trip to the casino with Estella, Celestina and Jimmy to play her lucky number seven. Listening to oldies and working on word search puzzles like her mom. Her favorite snack was Lays Potato Chips. She enjoyed going to movies and traveling to Northern New Mexico to visit Terry and Larry.
In the year 2016, Barbara was diagnosed with colon cancer. Being a fighter and despite complications…she BEAT CANCER!!!!
Barbara is survived by 7 siblings Yolanda, Teresa Lucero (Larry), Patricia, Santiago "Jimmy" (Sharon), Christy, Estella, and Celestina, also one sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Telles. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and four great-great nieces and nephews and many cousins and her best friend Inez Benavidez. She is also survived by sister-in-law Genevieve Trevino and brother-in-law Ricardo Barrientos (Rosela).
She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Federico "Fred" and her precious cat "El Leon" they will surely miss her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elfego L. and Dolores G. Telles, Her brothers, Nestor, Ernesto, and Elfego "Sonny" Telles. Her in-laws, Brigida and Rafael Barrientos, sister-in-law Isabel and brother-in-law Jerry Barrientos.
Pallbearers will be her nephews; Jeff Telles, Ray Allison, William Telles, CJ Garcia, Lawrence Lucero, and Billy Rodriguez.
Honorary Pallbearers are nephews; Michael Rodriguez, Matthew Telles, Steven Telles, John Telles and Robert Telles.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm; Rosary will begin at 7:00 pm after the viewing at Getz Funeral Home; located at 1410 East Bowman Avenue. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Health Catholic Church at 1178 N. Mesquite Street. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020