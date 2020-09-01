Barbara Brandt
Las Cruces - Barbara Marie Brandt
It is with deep sadness and great sorrow to announce that Barbara Marie Brandt, 56, of Las Cruces, NM, crossed over to the other side of eternity into the arms of Our Lord on August 14, 2020. Barbara left us after a long and courageous battle with Stage 4 COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) at Memorial Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her father Jim Brandt, mother Penny Perez, and sister Beth Brandt Englund.
Those left to mourn Barbara are her step-daughter Natasha Lindsey and family; life partner, eternal love and best friend Mike Ludi of the family home; Barbara's Uncle Denny and Aunt Mary Neste of South Beloit, Illinois; brothers Keenan Perez and wife April of Colorado, and Kevin Perez of Belvedere, Illinois; Mike's mom Antonia Ludi and her life partner Jim Gower; Mike's sister Eugenia Janecka and family; and many other cousins and friends that Barbara leaves behind.
And last, AND CERTAINLY NOT LEAST, Barbara's 16-year-old beloved canine "Leela", a Chihuahua/Pekinese sweetheart, who followed her one week later after losing a three-year battle with kidney disease. Surrounded by her daddy Mike and Aunt Genie, the wonderful staff at Calista Animal Hospital took mercy on this special little creature after God decided she had suffered long enough. Leela crossed over into the light and into the arms of our Lord on August 21, 2020, with her daddy holding her in his arms. Barbara was right there waiting for her to take her home. Leela had a long and adventurous life for such a little girl. Where mommy went, she went. Lots of travels, from camping in Mogollon, the Gila, Silver City, then to Phoenix, Arizona and back to Las Cruces. She was a Registered ESD (emotional support dog) and lived up to the title. The only dog I ever knew who didn't like to walk on grass (stickers and goat heads and bees—Ouch! Her favorite pastime was to go see the duckies at Young Park and would drag you to the pond with all of her tiny might. She will be dearly missed.
Barbara took great pride in being a small business owner and incorporated that pride into her work every day. Barbara enjoyed the internet, where she stayed connected to the outside world during her battle with COPD. She also made many friends on Facebook. Barbara enjoyed a good Kathy Bates movie or Johnny Depp swashbuckler. I'll always think of her when I hear one of her favorite Bryan Adams or Bob Seger and the Silverbullet Band, or anything of the Beatles, White Album songs, for she loved them all.
The following are words Barbara lived by: "Would you like to know what I wish for you? If I could have any wish I wanted, this would be my wish. That in your life, that is so precious to me, may worries, troubles and problems never linger. May they only make you stronger, able, and wise. May you rise each day with sunlight in your heart, success in your path, answers to your prayers, and that smile that I love to see in your eyes!"
Barbara's favorite pastime was helping people and making them feel special, which she did time and time again. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. "Go now and fly to the angels, my Loves. Rest in peace and God speed!" Barbara's last wish was to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date due to the COVID Pandemic. Thank you for your understanding.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
to sign the local online guest book.