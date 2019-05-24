|
Barbara "Bita" Lopez Sandoval, age 86, of Las Cruces entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by all her loved ones. She was born April 15, 1933 in Santa Cruz to Juan Jose and Celida Borrego Lopez. "Bita", as she was fondly known to family and friend was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Barbara loved her family. Her home was always open to all, near and far. She was an avid card player, bowler, quilter and seamstress, winning numerous Blue Ribbons at the Southern New Mexico State Fair for her quilts. She was also an excellent cook and baker. Bita, enjoyed attending the Munson Senior Center where she won the Free Throw Championship. She was a member of the Tau Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and the Roman Catholic Church.
Barbara was a generous soul and gave lovingly to family and those less fortunate that she didn't even know.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of sixty-six years, Elizario J. Sandoval of the family home; a daughter, Rebecca Nezzer (Xavier Acosta) of Las Cruces; three sons, Daniel Lee Sandoval (Janie), Larry Thomas (Diane) all also of Las Cruces and Ronald Patrick Sandoval of Albuquerque; two brothers, Ross Lopez (Lydia) of Espanola and Joseph Lopez (Esther) of Albuquerque; two sisters, Sally Primrose of Minneapolis, MN and Helen Lopez of Colorado. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Johnny and Tony Lopez; four sisters, Estella, Josephina and Barbarita Lopez and Christina Cox; great-granddaughter, Bree Rigales.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Newman Parish, 2615 S. Solano Street where the Memorial Mass will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Alex Ureña Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donation be made in memory of Barbara to El Caldito Soup Kitchen, 999 W. Amador Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 24, 2019