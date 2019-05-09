|
|
Barbara Hays
Las Cruces - Barbara Hays
1938-2019
Barbara Louise West Hays, age 80, joined her husband in the presence of God our Creator, April 3, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. Barbara Louise was born in rural Blaine County, Oklahoma to Ernest West and Ruby Lawless West on July 26, 1938. Barbara attended grade one through three at a rural one room school before transferring to Watonga Public Schools, Watonga, Oklahoma. She was married to Leonard Hays. Her high school sweetheart on May 26, 1956. She loved him and supported his career goals. Relocations, and fun times for 60+ years. After having three sons, Barbara decided to continue her education. She ultimately graduated with Summa Cum Laude and Phi Kappa Phi with a Master's Degree in Communications Disorders. She served in the public schools as a Speech/Language Pathologist for a number of years. Barbara achieved a great deal of satisfaction from the service she provided to her clients in Springer and Cimmaron while living in Raton, Carrizozo, and Ruidoso while living in Capitan, Portales, and Elida. She also served in Turlock California Elementary Schools.
Barbara attended a small country church, at eleven years of age, she decided to follow Jesus. Over the years she served as Women's Mission Union president, Girl's Mission Leader, nursery teacher, Director, Sunday School Teacher and various church committees. As a teenager, Barbara sang in a rural church choir and each church which she attended. She considered it a joy to sing to the Lord.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Christine West Bradford and one son Bruce Evan, who entered heaven while serving in Afghanistan.
She is survived by her two sons Scott Hays-Strom (Eric) and Mark Hays (Julie). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, William Hall and Courtney Hall (Kayla), James and Bre'anya Hays, John and Alfonso (Laura) Genevieve Endicott, Bethany and Eleanor Hays, as well as four great-grandchildren, Evan, Charlie, Collins, and Axil.
Memorial Service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home, Las Cruces, NM with a reception to follow.
Memorials may be made to the Reach Project of First Baptist Church Las Cruces, NM; New Mexico Baptist Children's Home, Portales, NM; New Mexico Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 9, 2019