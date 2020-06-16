Barbara J TegmeyerLas Cruces - Barbara J. Tegmeyer, 85, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt, passed away June 14, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her beloved husband, Richard B. Tegmeyer and family.She was born Barbara Jane Montgomery, to Fred and Carrie Ann Montgomery, on February 20, 1935 in Chicago, IL. She grew up in Downers Grove, IL and moved to Las Cruces, NM with her husband and the first four of their 8 children in 1959. She and Dick moved here for the warm weather and fell in love with the town and people. Besides being a housewife she was also involved with the catholic church and assisted Dick with his many businesses, including Tegmeyer's Steakhouse which they owned for 20 years. She and Dick enjoyed traveling and were able to do it quite often with several trips to Europe as well as trips to Hawaii, the Bahamas, and the Panama Canal but loved traveling especially all over the United States.She loved her family and they loved her. Making her laugh was what we enjoyed the most and she has the best laugh and a beautiful smile. She knew everything too. Whenever we were asked a question by our children or anyone we would say, let me ask Mom, she'll know. She will be eternally loved and forever missed.Barbara is survived by her husband, Richard B. Tegmeyer, her children and their spouses, Richard L. Tegmeyer (Brenda), Susan Tegmeyer (John), Janet Boy (Rick), Paul Tegmeyer (Rita), Eileen Gutierrez (Carl) Mark Tegmeyer (Ida), Chris Tegmeyer (Mary), and Matt Tegmeyer (Sue). Their grandchildren, Richard N. Tegmeyer (Mardi), Sarah Tegmeyer, Kristina Madrid, Gregory (Tyra), Jason and Michael Boy, Nicole Tegmeyer, Melissa, Paul and Joshua Gutierrez, Hailey and Emily Tegmeyer, and Ben and Jane Tegmeyer. Her great-grandchildren, Brianna Tellez, Nathan and Riley Tegmeyer, Brayden and Camryn Boy, and Melanie and Owen Boy. She is also survived by her sister Jeannette Hanifen and husband Jim as well as numerous nieces and nephews and beloved friends whom she loved. She was preceeded in death by her beloved grandson Sandon Tegmeyer, her parents and two brothers Kenneth and John.A Viewing will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church at 1327 N. Miranda, Las Cruces, NM 88001 on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 6:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will also be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church on June 18, 2020 at 12:10 p.m. Because of restrictions the church asks that if you are going to attend to please notify the church rectory at 575-523-0167.In lieu of flowers please send donations to Mesilla Valley Hospice at 299 Montana Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88005. The Tegmeyer family is forever grateful for their services.