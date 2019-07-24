Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Hall


1943 - 2019
Barbara Jean Hall Obituary
Barbara Jean Hall

Las Cruces - Barbara Jean Hall passed away July 19, 2019. She was born to Fred and Doris Baker in

Raton, NM on July 5, 1943. Her early years were spent on the family's farm/ranch in Roy,

NM. In 4th grade she moved with her family to T or C. In the early 1960's she moved to

Las Cruces where she met and fell in love with her husband Jimmy. They made their home

in Las Cruces and raised their daughter Tanya.

Barbara worked for Mountain Bell for 18 years until her job was relocated to Albuquerque.

In 1984 she started South West NM Communications which her daughter now runs. Her love

of family was followed closely by western dancing and travel. She and Jimmy were able to

semi-retire early and take their motorhome along with their grandson, Chance Hall to most

of the states and Canada. In the last 10 years they were able to go to Western Swing shows

where they met some great people and made many friends.

The family would like to thank Crossroads Home Care and the Village of Northrise for their exceptional care.

Funeral services are scheduled at Getz Funeral Home on July 26, 2019 @ 12:30 pm followed by

Graveside services at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family requests that in lieu of flowers

or food donations be given to Alzheimer's Fund.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 24, 2019
