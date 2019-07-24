|
Barbara Jean Hall
Las Cruces - Barbara Jean Hall passed away July 19, 2019. She was born to Fred and Doris Baker in
Raton, NM on July 5, 1943. Her early years were spent on the family's farm/ranch in Roy,
NM. In 4th grade she moved with her family to T or C. In the early 1960's she moved to
Las Cruces where she met and fell in love with her husband Jimmy. They made their home
in Las Cruces and raised their daughter Tanya.
Barbara worked for Mountain Bell for 18 years until her job was relocated to Albuquerque.
In 1984 she started South West NM Communications which her daughter now runs. Her love
of family was followed closely by western dancing and travel. She and Jimmy were able to
semi-retire early and take their motorhome along with their grandson, Chance Hall to most
of the states and Canada. In the last 10 years they were able to go to Western Swing shows
where they met some great people and made many friends.
The family would like to thank Crossroads Home Care and the Village of Northrise for their exceptional care.
Funeral services are scheduled at Getz Funeral Home on July 26, 2019 @ 12:30 pm followed by
Graveside services at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family requests that in lieu of flowers
or food donations be given to Alzheimer's Fund.
