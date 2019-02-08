|
"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life." John 3:16
BARBARA LEE WILLIAMS COURTNEY, died Friday, February 1, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. She was 94, born June 6, 1924 in Beloit, Wisconsin. She was the beloved wife of Capt. (USMC-retired) Donald G. Courtney, who preceded her in death in 2009. Barbara, was a loving mother and homemaker for five children, survived by four of them, Donald David Courtney, Mark William Courtney, John Christopher Courtney and Laura Lee Courtney; and eldest daughter, Marilyn Joan Courtney, preceded her in death, as did her mother, Verda (Hodgeson) Ludwig Whitehead Williams, father, Losey J. Williams, and sister, Laura Jean (Williams) Larue. She had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
During World War II, Mrs. Courtney worked for Consolidated Vultee where she was responsible for inspecting military aircraft. After raising five children, she returned to college and obtained both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Louisiana State University, after which she worked as a trainer for Red Cross workers and volunteers.
A memorial (to be arranged) will be held locally in Las Cruces, NM. A later memorial (to be arranged) followed by interment will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jefferson Baptist Church television ministry (Jefferson Baptist Church; 9135 Jefferson Highway; Baton Rouge, LA. 70809; 225-923-0356).
