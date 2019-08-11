|
Barbara Littlefield
Las Cruces - Barbara A. (Speer) Littlefield met Jesus face to face on August 8, 2019. Barbara was born February 22, 1936 in Archer City, TX to Jack & Lorraine Speer. She grew up on a ranch near Glorietta, NM and graduated from Espanola High School in 1954.
On September 17, 1955 she married James "Wimpy" Littlefield. Barbara worked for Las Cruces Public Schools until her retirement in 1998.She loved crafts, visiting with friends and family, Aggie sports, and the Dallas Cowboys. She sustained a generation of college students with her world-famous green enchiladas. Barbara loved Jesus and trusted Him for the forgiveness of sins and the promise of eternal life. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church for 44 years.
Her parents Jack and Lorraine Speer and her husband of 53 years, James, preceded her in death. A sister Ellen Calkins Monroe, WA; Brother-in-Law Dick Littlefield of Sierra Vista, AZ daughters Debbie (John) Flowers Fargo, ND and Vickie Littlefield Las Cruces, NM; grandchildren Eric (Kyla) Flowers Lacy, WA and Sara Flowers Fargo, ND; and four great granddaughters survive her.
A Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday August 13, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church, the service will follow at 1:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Barbara's memory to Christian Challenge at NMSU: 1313 E. University Avenue Las Cruces NM, 88001
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 11, 2019