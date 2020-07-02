1/1
Barbara Lynne Shields Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Lynne Shields Johnson

Las Cruces - Barbara Lynne Shields Johnson died peacefully on June 23, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM where she was being treated in the intensive care unit for a variety of ailments that reduced her strength and ability to eat. She was surrounded by her doctors and palliative care givers, and connected by video to her beloved husband Charles Johnson, son Craig Johnson and daughter Jill Johnson Schmitz (Marc).

Barbara was born October 22, 1939 in Guymon, OK. She moved with her parents, Richard and Edna Mae Shields, and her sister, Judith Mallory Hall, to Big Spring, TX in 1950. She graduated from Big Spring High School and attended Howard County Junior College before marrying Charles in 1958 and relocating to Las Cruces where Charles attended NMSU. She worked for the Sedgwick Medical Group for 3 years before moving to St. Louis, MO. In addition to her childhood, lifelong friends that she so cherished, she made close, dear friends in Missouri, Virginia, Colorado, and Texas before returning to Las Cruces and many, many new friends.

Barbara was a strong, loving, Christian mother, sister, wife, doting and proud grandmother of Angela, Sarah Brett, and Reyna, beloved aunt to Kristi, Kari, Lori, Casey and Wendi, and niece. She was a devout member of St. Paul Methodist Church. She bravely survived multiple medical problems including cancer, Addison's disease, heart attacks, broken bones, and both hips replaced. Her resilience and strong spirit carried her through life along with her smile and loving heart.

A virtual funeral service will be streamed on the internet at 10AM, Monday, July 6, 2020.

Go to getzfuneralhome.com on the "Streaming Services" tab to view the service live. It will also be recorded and can be accessed on the website after the livestream.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to St. Jude Children's Cancer Hospital or your local Cancer center.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved