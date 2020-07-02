Barbara Lynne Shields Johnson
Las Cruces - Barbara Lynne Shields Johnson died peacefully on June 23, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM where she was being treated in the intensive care unit for a variety of ailments that reduced her strength and ability to eat. She was surrounded by her doctors and palliative care givers, and connected by video to her beloved husband Charles Johnson, son Craig Johnson and daughter Jill Johnson Schmitz (Marc).
Barbara was born October 22, 1939 in Guymon, OK. She moved with her parents, Richard and Edna Mae Shields, and her sister, Judith Mallory Hall, to Big Spring, TX in 1950. She graduated from Big Spring High School and attended Howard County Junior College before marrying Charles in 1958 and relocating to Las Cruces where Charles attended NMSU. She worked for the Sedgwick Medical Group for 3 years before moving to St. Louis, MO. In addition to her childhood, lifelong friends that she so cherished, she made close, dear friends in Missouri, Virginia, Colorado, and Texas before returning to Las Cruces and many, many new friends.
Barbara was a strong, loving, Christian mother, sister, wife, doting and proud grandmother of Angela, Sarah Brett, and Reyna, beloved aunt to Kristi, Kari, Lori, Casey and Wendi, and niece. She was a devout member of St. Paul Methodist Church. She bravely survived multiple medical problems including cancer, Addison's disease, heart attacks, broken bones, and both hips replaced. Her resilience and strong spirit carried her through life along with her smile and loving heart.
A virtual funeral service will be streamed on the internet at 10AM, Monday, July 6, 2020.
Go to getzfuneralhome.com
on the "Streaming Services" tab to view the service live. It will also be recorded and can be accessed on the website after the livestream.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to St. Jude Children's Cancer Hospital or your local Cancer center.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave.
