Barry E Kirk
Barry E Kirk, 56 of Denver, Colorado passed away due to a sudden heart issue December 18, 2019.
Barry was born July 1, 1963 to Billie and Robert Kirk. He grew up the youngest brother to Dianna and Rob. He graduated from Oregon Institute of Technology with a Mechanical Engineering degree and worked 10 years for Boeing. In his lifetime he drove commercial trucks and sold model airplanes. He was known for his great sense of humor, his wonderful singing voice and his ability to make new friends wherever he went.
He is survived by his parents, his brother Rob Kirk, sister-in-law Kristin, nephews Sam and Thomas, brother-in-law Joe Stark, nieces Kate Stark, Danielle Sears, and Alexandria Stark, Uncle Jimmy Aldy and Aunt Eloise Parker.
The family will have a private memorial and suggest in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Lustgarten Fiundation, Barry's favorite charity for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
