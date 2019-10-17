|
|
Beatrice C. Barrera
Las Cruces - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, BEATRICE C. BARRERA, age 72, of Las Cruces on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Aristocrats Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family. Born March 11, 1947 in El Paso, TX to Antonio Cardona and Josefa Garcia, Beatrice was a cosmetologist at Regis Salon for many years. She was a member of the LULAC Council #8063 Carlsbad Chapter and was a volunteer at Mesilla Valley Hospice. Beatrice was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, John Raymond Barrera of Sunny Vale, CA and Paul Anthony Barrera of Las Cruces; three daughters, Michelle Barrera-Apodaca (Isaac), and Julie Barrera Estrada (Steve) all also of Las Cruces, and Stephanie E. Barrera of Carlsbad. Other survivors include eight grandchildren, Jacob Barrera, Alexandria and Kaya Apodaca, Jaleigh, Jordan and Jozzlyn Colter, Steven and Joseph Estrada; four great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Elmo Barrera; a daughter, Valerie Nichole Barrera; her siblings, Reynaldo Cardona, Sabina Negrete and Natalia Mendoza.
Visitation for Mrs. Barrera will begin at 6 PM Monday, October 21, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 2 PM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in St. Albert The Great Newman Center, 2615 S. Solano Drive with Reverend Alex Ureña officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be John, Paul and Jacob Barrera, Alexandria and Kaya Apodaca, Steven and Joseph Estrada.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019