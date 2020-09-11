1/1
Beatrice Cano Chavarria
Beatrice Cano Chavarria

Beatrice Cano Chavarria, 68, of Beaufort, SC, went home to be with her Lord the morning of Monday, July 27, 2020. Bea was born on December 1, 1951, to Manuel Lucero Cano (Deceased) and Bernardina (Nina) Evaro Cano (Deceased). After graduating from Las Cruces High School in 1970, Bea became a military wife to her husband Benito (Benny) R. Chavarria, traveling to and living in many countries and US states during Benny's military career. Bea graduated from the University of Maryland, Munich Campus (Germany), Southern European Division. with a BS degree in Business and Management (Magna Cum Laude), and a Master's degree from the University of Phoenix in Business Management.

Those left to mourn her passing are her husband Benny, two children Christina Chavarria Byrne of Port Royal, SC, and Ben (Cheryl) from Shreveport, LA. In addition, Bea is survived by two sisters, Margaret Roybal (Ray, Deceased) of La Mesa, NM, and Bernie Moreno (David) from Grand Junction, CO. Bea is also survived by four brothers, Jamie Cano (Evelyn) of Columbus, OH; Michael Cano (Valerie) of Doña Ana, NM, and Joel Cano (Nancy) and Robert Cano (Angela) of Las Cruces, NM. Bea is survived by five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 25, at 10:30 a.m., in Bea's hometown of Mesilla, NM, at the Basilica of San Albino Roman Catholic Church.




Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 20, 2020.
