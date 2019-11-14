|
|
Beatrice L. "Sonny" Pharr
Las Cruces - BEATRICE L. "SONNY" PHARR of Las Cruces passed away October 27, 2019 while undergoing medical procedures at UC Health Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO. She was born to Felix and Margarita Lara in Hot Springs (T or C), NM. Sonny graduated from Our Lady of Queens High School in Los Angeles, CA, and attended several junior colleges in California and New Mexico, and the School of Scientific Hair Design in New Orleans, LA. She married Dr. Roland R. Pharr on March 29, 1979.
Sonny worked several years as receptionist and secretary in California and New Mexico. She also worked as a dispatcher for the Ridgecrest, California Police Department, was a licensed cosmetologist, working for several beauty shops in Louisiana and Virginia. After moving to Las Cruces she owned and operated Casa De San Ysidro Beauty Salon near the Village of San Ysidro. As a cosmetologist she followed fashions and beauty trends.
She was very active in her church as a reader, prenuptial counselor, Eucharistic minister, and altar server for many years, and served as co-founder and co-leader of Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church Youth Group from 1986 to 1989. Sonny was past member of Holy Cross Catholic Church Ladies Guild, serving three consecutive years as president. As the wedding coordinator at Holy Cross she not only trained other volunteers but assisted the priest, bride and groom and their families in more than forty weddings. Her passion was adoration of the Virgin Mother, Jesus, the Holy Spirit and our Father in Heaven.
Sonny's greatest love was for her children and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Fred, her stepson Bruce N. Pharr and her Uncle Richard and Aunt Marian Lakey. Family survivors include her husband Roland Pharr; daughter, Jessica Turner and husband, Richard and their sons, Zachery, Andrew, Justin and Matthew; son, Paul Williams; stepson, Richard Pharr and his wife, Kimberly and their sons, Alex, Daniel and Nicholas; her sister, Margarite Beran and her son, Mark Beran and daughter, Gail Michael. Other survivors include four grandsons and three step-grandsons.
At Sonny's request cremation has taken place. Family and friends will gather at 6 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 Miranda Street for the recitation of the Holy Rosary. The Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Monday, November 18, 2019 in the same church. Inurment of cremains will follow in St. Francis Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to Holy Cross Catholic Church.
For online condolences logo to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019