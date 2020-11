Beatrice Maese



Las Cruces - Josefina and family wish to extend our sincere thanks for your many kindnesses, condolences, support, and prayers that were received. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to Father Valentine and Musicians, Getz Funeral Home, Dona Ana County Sheriff's Department, and all others who assisted us in our time of need.



Thank you!



From the Maese Family









