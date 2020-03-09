|
Ben Hernandez Sr.
Las Cruces - On March 5, 2020, Ben Hernandez Sr was called home to be with his savior at the age of 90. Ben was born August 23, 1929 in Maxwell, NM. The youngest son of 20 children, he grew up in Pueblo, Co. with his parents Elena and Julian Hernandez. In 1949 he married his wife of 55 years, Mary Arroyo; Together they raised 4 children. Ben had 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. In his life his worked took him from Colorado, to Utah, and finally New Mexico where he retired from White Sands Missile Range after 38 years. A dedicated Christian, Ben traveled alongside his wife doing missionary work, jail ministry, and orphanages. Ben was a quiet man, but when spoke he was thoughtful, kind, and comical. He enjoyed playing the guitar and the piano. He is survived by 3 children, Diane Diaz of Las Cruces, NM, Johnny Hernandez of Los Lunas, NM, Ben Hernandez Jr. and spouse Rhonda of Rio Rancho, NM, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Hernandez, daughter Joanna Guerin, grandsons Jeff and J.R. Archuleta and B.J. Bouzek, and great granddaughter Kaitlyn Diaz. A viewing will be held in the Getz Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 9am-10am with a service immediately following at 10AM. Services will be officiated by Pastor Solis. Burial will take place immediately following the services at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. A short reception will follow at the family home. Pallbearers: Jessie Hernandez, Robert Diaz Jr., Zeke Diaz, Ben Hernandez III, Mason Ignarski, Mike Stacho. Honorary pallbearers: Lawrence Sanchez, Gregorio Lopez, and Dr. Alpha Campos. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, to sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020