Benjamin "Ben" C. Garcia
Las Cruces - Benjamin "Ben" C. Garcia of Las Cruces NM, went to eternal life Wednesday September 4, 2019 at his residence at the age of 92. He was born in Salem, NM June 7, 1927 to Fernando and Josefina Chavarria.
He believed in God, family and country and served in the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 18, discharged as Private First Class 1946 and later went into the US Air Force and honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant 1953.
Ben received a B.S. degree in Business Administration from New Mexico State College in 1955. He worked in various Financial/Accounting positions from the Government White Sands Proving Ground to his retirement from Coors. He enjoyed outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, camping, and baseball and later in life took up golfing and farming.
He believed in helping his community and made many contributions to various charities including his family and friends. He lived his life as a devoted Catholic to St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Ben was the last of his living siblings preceding were Isaura C. Hernandez, Elvira C. Magallanes, Augustine C. Garcia, Edward C. Garcia, and Fernando C. Garcia and will be missed by his Godson, many family nephews/nieces and friends.
The family would like to thank Monsignor Juan Moreno of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, and Mesilla Valley Hospice for their support throughout this difficult time.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday September 27, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina. Rosary will start at 10:30 AM, Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM with military honors accorded by Holloman Air Force Base Steel Talons Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League - El Perro Diablo to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E Boutz Road, 527-2222
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 25, 2019