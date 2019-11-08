Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Las Cruces - Benjamin Gutierrez Diaz 22 yrs. old was born in Las Cruces NM, on September 16, 1997 and died November 1, 2019. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beautiful son. He departed this world to his eternal resting place.

He leaves behind his parents Enrique and Cindy Diaz, brothers Cristian and Adrian Diaz, sister Amaya Gutierrez. Grandmothers Nicolasa H. Gutierrez and Soledad Reyes Diaz, uncles: Efrain Diaz, Ray Gutierrez and Frank Gutierrez aunts: Blanca Holguin Tena, Marisela Gutierrez and

Selina Bernal. His two cousin's who he grew up with Anthony Gutierrez and Sabrina Gutierrez.

If you would like to join us for the remembrance of Ben it will be on

Tuesday November 12, 2019 , 6:30 pm at La Paz Funeral home 555 west Amador, Las Cruces NM 88005

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
