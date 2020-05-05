|
Benjamin "Benny" G. Trujillo
Las Cruces - BENJAMIN "BENNY" G. TRUJILLO, 88, one of the foremost education leaders in New Mexico public schools, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Las Cruces. Benny was born January 1, 1932 in Deming, to Juan Murillo Trujillo and Margaret Gomez Trujillo. Benny attended Deming High School, and was drafted into the Army National Guard and received his Graduation Equivalency Diploma (GED) from the United States Armed Forces Institute High School. He received his high school diploma in 2007. Benny graduated with a B.S. in Elementary and Secondary Education and a M.S. in Administration, Supervision and Curriculum from Western New Mexico University (WNMU).
It was in Silver City where he met and eventually married the love of his life of 65 years, Natalia Medrano Trujillo, of Gila, NM. Benny and Natalia have five children, Sylvia Smithberger (Joe) of Santa Fe, Michael Trujillo (Bethyl) of Las Cruces, Stephen Trujillo (Esther) of Santa Fe, Carolyn) Aragon (Joe of Las Cruces, and Jerry Trujillo (Cindy) of Albuquerque. Grandchildren include Steven Aragon (Ashley), Andrea Aragon, Alyssa Trujillo, Anneliese Trujillo, Dominik Trujillo, Estevan Rael (Janevi) Andrew Trujillo, Jered Dominguez-Trujillo, John Dominguez-Trujillo and five great grandchildren, Astro Leigh, Constance and Casiana Aragon, Josiah and Catalina Rael. Benny is also survived by his sisters, Priscilla Gutierrez and Sally Absher (Jim); brothers, Jesse Trujillo, Juan Trujillo, and Richard Trujillo (Julie) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa, son, brother, uncle, godfather, advisor, teacher, and friend who will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Juan Trujillo, step-mother, Mary Trujillo, mother, Margaret Apodaca, step-father, Ylario Apodaca, and brother, Sammy Trujillo.
While in high school, Trujillo was selected to participate in Boys State, where he was elected the first Governor of Boys State. As a dedicated sports fan, Benny participated in many sports, especially football, where he was the running back on the 1949 undefeated team. He went on to play football for the Fort Bliss Rockets and WNMU Mustangs where he was inducted into WNMU Hall of Fame in 2002. Benny was also elected WNMU Student Body President in 1955.
After graduating from WNMU, Benny was an active member of the public schools in New Mexico. He was a Teacher, Coach, Elementary School Principal, High School Co-Principal, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Curriculum, and Superintendent for Gadsden Independent School District. After a noteworthy career at the Gadsden Independent School District in Anthony, he worked for Cobre Consolidated School District in Bayard, serving as Principal and Superintendent. After retiring from public school, he became Director for Roswell Job Corps in Roswell, Director of El Grito Head Start in Silver City, and Provost of La Academia Dolores Huerta in Las Cruces. He went on to become a role model and mentor for many New Mexico educational leaders as well as for his own children, and grandchildren, exemplifying the virtues of integrity, honor, and purpose. His special projects/programs that he initiated, implemented, or secured grants funding for, include Teacher Evaluations, Principal Evaluations, K-12 Computer Literacy Curriculum, Applied Economics, Principles of Technology, Nutrition Grants, GRADS Program, Folklórico, Law Related Grant, Student Guarantee Program, Breakfast Program, Honor Program and lights for Anthony's baseball field. He initiated a District Wide Breakfast Program, implemented and equipped District's First Kindergarten, First Special Education, Bi-lingual and State Vocation Programs in Nurse's Aide, Auto Mechanics, Electronics, and Early Childhood Teacher's Aide, conceived Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) K-8 In-service Model, established the Official GED Testing Center, and Adult Basic Education Program, which was provided for free and accessible to all people, Gadsden In-service Competency Development Program, and the improvement of Intellectual Functions through game and toys. Benny served in the 1977-78 New Mexico Legislature as a State Representative from Doña Ana County and was appointed to the following committees: Legislative School Study, Appropriations & Finance, and Education. Benny was a gifted and exceptional leader. He would spend the remainder of his career and life in the Land of Enchantment, advancing the cause of education. Both Benny and Natalia were active in church and community activities in both Anthony and Bayard. Benny was a member of Lion's Club, Knights of Columbus, LULAC, Phi Delta Kappa, Democratic Party of New Mexico, and various organizations. He helped initiate the Amigos de San Antonio Federal Credit Union in Anthony. He worked with state and local school board officials to start up Doña Ana Community College. An avid reader, he endlessly read literature, enjoyed American and Southwestern history, loved doing word puzzles, music and the theater. He loved watching his kids and grandkids participate in their endless school events and also loved playing card games like Rummoli and Hearts with his children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral services are reserved for immediate family. Benny will be laid to rest at the Fort Bayard National Cemetery in Fort Bayard, NM.
Serving as casket bearers will be Steven Aragon, Dominik Trujillo, Estevan Rael, Andrew Trujillo, Jered Dominguez-Trujillo, and John Dominguez-Trujillo. Honorary bearers will be Andrea Aragon, Alyssa Trujillo, and Anneliese Trujillo.
The family requests your prayers from afar and will invite family and friends to celebrate Benny's life, together, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Benny's name.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 5 to May 6, 2020