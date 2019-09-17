|
Benjamin J. Gonzales
Garfield - BENJAMIN J. GONZALES, of Garfield, NM passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice following a long-term illness. For the past three decades, Ben resided in Garfield on the family farm, land that was granted by the Spanish and the Mexican governments in the mid-1800s. He was the sixth generation to live on that land. Trained in archaeology and anthropology, Ben received his degrees from New Mexico State University and Eastern New Mexico University. After college, he resided in Santa Fe and returned to Garfield following an illness while his parents and then his sister, Rita, cared for him. His family will remember him as a smart, kind and gentle soul who loved sports on television and the music of the 1970's.
He is survived by his sisters, Drs. Rita V. Gonzalez of Las Cruces, NM and Deena J. Gonzalez of Spokane, WA as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Vidal Gonzalez, of Garfield.
Benjamin will be reposing Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10 AM in San Isidro Catholic Church, 2003 Loma Parda in Garfield where the celebration of the Funeral Mass will follow immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Garfield Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 17, 2019