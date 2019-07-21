|
Benjamin Stanley Jr.
Las Cruces - On 3 July 2019, heaven received a new angel. One with a heart of gold and a beautiful spirit. Benjamin Stanley Jr., age 62, was taken from all who loved him much too soon. He could entertain anyone who would listen with his outlandish stories. He was quick with his jokes and kept most people laughing. Benjamin was born on 7 August 1956 to Emily Lee Stanley and Benjamin Stanley Sr., in Miami, Florida. He proudly served his country during enlistments in both the United States Air Force and the United States Army. Benjamin was a hard-working, dedicated father and provider. Upon his death he was a well-respected employee for Wal-Mart in Las Cruces, New Mexico for over 12 years.
He is survived by his wife of over 29 years, Beverly Stanley and son, Tristan Hunter Stanley of Las Cruces, NM. He is also survived by his, father-in-law Benjamin Duran, and mother-in-law Carolyn Duran of Las Cruces, NM. Sister-in-law, Sandra Creegan (Tom), of Moriarty, NM. Brother-in-law, Vincent Duran (Sally), of Las Cruces, NM. Brother-in-law Bennie Duran (Alla) of Redondo Beach, Ca. Sister-in-law Darlena Varleta of Brentwood, Ca. Sister-in-law, Lynn White (Tim) of Liberty, PA. Benjamin made friends easily and will be deeply missed by long-time friends James and Ida McGlaun. In addition to many other close friends, and co-workers. Benjamin has continued his thoughtfulness and kindness even after his passing through organ donation to gravely ill recipients.
Benjamin, who was fondly known in Miami, Florida as "Twink", by his loving family is also survived by his adult children, daughters Travia Lewis (Chris), and Teyonka Stanley of Miami, Fl. Eight grandchildren, Terrance, Tanzia, Tiana, Terrell, and Tyrese Lewis (Travia Lewis). Shamari Haggins, Tyrell Jr., and Tykeem Steward (Teyonka Stanley). One great-grandson, Santana Brown and one on the way, all of Miami, Fl. He is also survived by a step-son, Dwayne Zimmerman of Miami, Fl. Benjamin also leaves behind a sister, Rena Stanley-Jones (JT), former brother-in-law, LC Clay (Cookie), and one niece, Traniece Bryant, all of Miami, Fl. And a beloved aunt, Alberta Stanley. Benjamin will never be forgotten by his Air Force comrades and long-time friends, Sergeant Teofalus Williams and Sergeant Hickock who served with him in Okinawa, Japan. He also leaves behind many other cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends in both Las Cruces, NM and Miami, Fl. Benjamin will be forever loved and remembered by everyone who cared for him dearly.
Benjamin was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Rena Lou Hunter and Richard Hunter. His paternal grandparents, Bessie Vaughn and George Stanley. His mother Emily Lee Stanley, and his father Benjamin Stanley Sr., of his family home in Miami, Fl. Two brothers-in-law, David Ready and Dale Ready. His Sister-in-law, Laurie (Sissy) Ready, all of his current home in Las Cruces, NM.
Cremation will take place as per his wishes. A memorial service is scheduled at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home in Las Cruces, NM on 26 July 2019. Visitation will begin a 5:00PM with a memorial to follow at 6:00PM.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 21, 2019