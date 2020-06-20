Bernarda "Bennie" Gamboa
Las Cruces - BERNARDA 'BENNIE" ALVAREZ GAMBOA, age 91, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. She was born January 20, 1929 in San Antonio, NM to Filomeno and Ignacita Chavez Alvarez. "Bennie" as she was fondly known to family and friends was a bus driver for the City of Las Cruces and was a member of St. Albert the Great Newman Parish.
Survivor include a daughter, Angelina "Angie" A. Gamboa of Las Cruces and three sons, Manuel A. Gamboa (Teresa) of San Miguel, Edward Gamboa (Christine) of Las Cruces and Michael A. Gamboa (Phyllis) of Bosque Farms; three brothers, Lupe Alvarez and Eddie Alvarez both of Las Cruces and Joe Alvarez of Los Angeles, CA; three sisters, Paula Ornelas of Farmington, Silvia Arrey of Las Cruces and Connie Bustamante of Polvadera; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Alvarez of Minnesota and Betty Alvarez of Phoenix, AZ. Other survivors include eleven grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bennie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward P. Gamboa on June 19, 1978; four brothers, Anselmo, George, Johnny and Alex Alvarez; two sisters, Elvira Garcia and Bertha Alvarez.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to 65. At her request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will begin at 10 AM Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Newman Parish, 2615 S. Solano with the Reverend Alex Ureña Celebrant. Private Inurnment of cremains will be held.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.