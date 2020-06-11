Bernardo "Chickie" Gonzales
Las Cruces - BERNARDO V. GONZALES, better known by all as "Chickie" resident of Las Cruces passed away at his home on Monday, June 1, 2020 after a long battle with cancer which he fought with a positive attitude and always said he would beat it, but God had a different plan for him. Chickie, was born May 15, 1949 in Deming to Reymunda Valtierra and Donaciano Gonzales. He attended Deming Public Schools. He enjoyed going hunting with his brothers and always had many stories about the times they spent together. He enjoyed the family gatherings because he had a great love for cooking and took pride in watching everyone enjoy the food. He was a meat cutter from the young age of 11 helping his father run a meat market in Deming where he learned his trade, he continued doing that until he retired in 2015.
He is survived by his wife, of 8 years, Gloria Jacquez; two brothers Andy Gonzales and wife, Mary and Danny Gonzales and wife, Barbara all of Deming; a sister Ida Gonzales of Lansing Michigan; two sons, Bernardo Gonzales Jr. and Reymundo Gonzales of Las Cruces; 2 step children, Gabriel Luera and wife, Belle of Las Cruces and Gloria Vladi of Mesquite, Texas; 7 grandchildren, Francisco, Brandi, Kayla, Ray, Jacob, Joseph and Karla and 1 great granddaughter, Zoey Elizabeth. He was loved by many nieces and nephews including those of his extended family, and we can't forget his beloved little dogs Gypsy and Rambo who were by his side everyday never giving him a chance to enjoy his recliner without the two of them sitting next to him. Bernardo was preceded in death by his parents, Donaciano and Reymunda Gonzales
His wonderful sense of humor and his love of telling stories and jokes will be greatly missed.
At his request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will begin at 2 PM Monday, June 15, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road with The Reverend Alex Ureña Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.