Bernice Klein
Las Cruces - Bernice Levy Klein 94 passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 in her home. Bernice was born May 15, 1925 to David Levy and Fanny Bracker in New York City, New York.
A Service is scheduled for 1:30 pm Monday, March 2, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home, with burial following at 3:00 pm at Masonic Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020