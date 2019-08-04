|
Bernice Rios
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend, BERNICE RIOS, age 49, of Las Cruces passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born September 9, 1969 in El Paso, Texas to Ramon and Martina Valtierra Rios. Bernice was employed as a teacher's aide, Special Ed Program, with the Gadsden Independent School District, and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her daughter, Amanda Aguilar (Jim Burrell); three sons, Anthony Rene Rios (Samantha), Aveeno Ray Aguilar (Jeanette) and Andrew Raymond Aguilar (Delilah); her mother, Martina Ontiveros all of Las Cruces; a brother, Jose Marcos Rios (Lisa) of Anthony, NM and a sister, Karina Rios (Carlos) of La Mesa, as well as a special aunt, Paula Sanchez of Chamberino, who was like a mother to her. Other survivors include eleven grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bernice was preceded in death by her father, her maternal grandparents, and her cousin, Joseph Ortiz.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 PM Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at San Luis Rey Catholic Church, 204 S. San Luis Rey in Chamberino. Family and friends will join together at 10 AM Thursday, August 8, 2019 to celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at the same church with the Reverend Carlos Espinoza, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Chamberino Cemetery where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Anthony Rene Rios, Aveeno Ray and Andrew Raymond Aguilar, Gilbert Morones, Angel Ochoa, Jose Angel and Jose Antonio Reyes.
The Rios and Aguilar Families have entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 4, 2019