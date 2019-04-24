|
|
Berta Louise Holden
Las Cruces - Berta Louise Holden
April 15, 1937-April 11, 2019
On April 11th, 2019 our beloved mother passed away at her home with her family by her side. Born in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Homer W. and Pearl Todd Cahoon, 1 of 9 children. Berta Cahoon and Henry (Sonny) Holden were married in Deming on June 9th, 1953 and had been married for 65 years. They had 3 sons, Richard (Ricky), Donald, Michael, and daughter, Rhona Holden. She is also survived by her, Grandchildren; Christopher Holden, Candice Holden, Michael Nabours, Miaya and Alyssa Holden. Great Grandchildren, Bailey and Ricky Holden, Kelly and Tyler Kropf, Kylie and JT Pearson, and Wyatt Menninger. Great Great Grandchildren, Keelan and Kaysen, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Surviving siblings, Mrs. Tom Carver and Vivian Kerr.
Preceded in death by their son Richard (Ricky) Holden and siblings Margaret, HW, Nathan, Melvin, Wanda, and Leona.
Berta enjoyed many years of fun; bowling, going to Mexico, Racing, and spending time with her family.
She will be greatly missed.
Please join in us in celebration of Berta's life, by honoring here at memorial service, 2 pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 24, 2019