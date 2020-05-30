Bertha Contreras
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Bertha Contreras went to rest in the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, May 27 while surrounded by family. May Holy Mary, the angels and all the saints welcome her now that she has gone forth from this life. Bertha was born on March 24, 1943 in Villa Aldama, Chihuahua, Mexico. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Federico, her children: Fred and his wife Delilah, Claudia and her husband Armando, Liz and her husband JR, and all of her beloved grandchildren: Freddie, Armando David, America, Anyssa, Elena & Jacqueline, her sister Guadalupe Contreras and brother Maurilio Tarin. She is preceded in death by her daughter Cecilia Contreras.
Bertha was the youngest of eleven siblings, she spent most of her childhood years attending an all-female Catholic boarding school in Chihuahua and as a young lady went on to live with her older sisters, Maria Luisa and Maria Dolores while attending school and later earning an Associate's degree in accounting. She then began her career working in her hometown where she lived with her father, Jesus. Later in life, she worked many years as a clinic aid where she spread her joy and cheer to all.
She was truly an exemplary mother who loved her children above all else every day of her life! When she became a grandmother, she cherished her grandchildren just as much. She lived her life with strong faith, humility and optimism, always surrounding herself with family and friends. It brought her great joy to cook her delicious recipes and comfort food for others. She loved nature and often paused to smell the flowers and bask in the beauty around her. The kind of true and gentle love she had for her family and friends came through like bright, warm rays of sunshine. Her beautiful rendition of 'Las Mañanitas' (see https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hbBpUjgljaQpdZ3ttzvYwgGOQiUP8iQZ/view?usp=sharing ) will forever be engrained in our hearts and souls, as she never forgot to sing to each of us on our birthdays and or special occasions. She will be greatly missed but the memories will live forever in all of those she touched.
Visitation will be held on June 3, 2020 at 5:00pm at Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Rd. Chandler, AZ. Rosary Service will be held on June 3, 2020 at 7:00pm at Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Rd. Chandler, AZ. Funeral Mass will be held on June 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at Saint Juan Diego Catholic Church 3200 S. Cooper Rd, Chandler, AZ.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.